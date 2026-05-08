CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.49% to Rs 1224.44 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 12.43% to Rs 114.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.49% to Rs 1224.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 835.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.06% to Rs 388.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.52% to Rs 4457.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3105.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.