CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.72% to Rs 1200.45 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 61.33% to Rs 116.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 1200.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1055.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1200.451055.6416.1215.06168.03127.74129.0294.19116.8872.45

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