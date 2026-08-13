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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 17396.15% to Rs 45.49 crore

Net profit of CDG Petchem reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17396.15% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.490.26 17396 OPM %16.55-200.00 -PBDT7.91-0.52 LP PBT5.80-0.52 LP NP2.68-0.52 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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