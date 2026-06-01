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CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 894.67% to Rs 52.22 crore

Net profit of CDG Petchem reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 894.67% to Rs 52.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 224.16% to Rs 74.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.225.25 895 74.8823.10 224 OPM %25.43-3.81 -22.38-1.86 - PBDT12.21-0.33 LP 15.70-0.92 LP PBT11.49-0.30 LP 14.00-1.06 LP NP3.19-0.28 LP 4.41-1.11 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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