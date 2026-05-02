Central Depository Services (India) has reported 20.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.79 crore despite a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 262.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review were Rs 163.95 crore, up 26.7% YoY.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 103.22 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 18.9% from Rs 127.20 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 455.08 crore (down 13.5% YoY) and Rs 1,144.92 crore (up 5.8% YoY), respectively.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) enables the electronic holding, settlement, and transfer of securities, serving a wide range of market participants including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, and exchanges.