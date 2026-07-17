CEAT consolidated net profit declines 96.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 4318.00 croreNet profit of CEAT declined 96.43% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 4318.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3529.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4318.003529.00 22 OPM %8.4510.97 -PBDT225.00310.00 -27 PBT39.00159.00 -75 NP4.00112.00 -96
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