CEAT consolidated net profit declines 96.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 4318.00 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 96.43% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 4318.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3529.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4318.003529.008.4510.97225.00310.0039.00159.004.00112.00

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