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CEAT consolidated net profit rises 145.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 4218.89 crore

Net profit of CEAT rose 145.10% to Rs 243.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 4218.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3420.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.69% to Rs 698.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 472.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 15678.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13217.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4218.893420.62 23 15678.0013217.87 19 OPM %14.0511.35 -13.0611.15 - PBDT533.82318.20 68 1728.961213.90 42 PBT349.76165.88 111 1031.54651.21 58 NP243.8599.49 145 698.02472.64 48

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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