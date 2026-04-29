CEAT soars after Q4 PAT leaps more than double to Rs 244 cr

CEAT surged 11.53% to Rs 3,922.85 after the company's consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26. The company said healthy YoY volume growth was witnessed across segments, while its international business continued to perform well and emerged as the fastest-growing segment on a YoY basis.

Profit befor execeptional item soared 110.85% to Rs 349.76 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 165.88 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 52% YoY to Rs 598.2 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 14.18% in Q4 FY26.

On a yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 47.69% to Rs 698.02 crore on 18.61% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,678 crore in FY26 over FY25. Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT, said, FY26 has been a strong year where we delivered robust growth in top line as well as in bottom line. We crossed an important milestone of Rs 15000 crores of revenue, accompanied by market share gains in replacement and OEMS. We successfully closed the CAMSO deal during the year. In Q4, we delivered high growth in all segments including international business, despite geopolitical tensions. Looking ahead, while there is a momentum on top line, we have short-term challenges on supply chain and costs due to steep increase raw material cost that we intent to mitigate through pricing and strong cost management. We intend to continue expanding our capacities in line with our growth plans.