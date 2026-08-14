Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 14.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 6.11 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.116.40 -5 OPM %57.4551.88 -PBDT2.662.48 7 PBT2.552.37 8 NP2.011.75 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content