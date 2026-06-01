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Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 6.79 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance rose 32.70% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.53% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 26.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.797.49 -9 26.5426.29 1 OPM %58.0344.46 -54.7951.39 - PBDT2.922.25 30 10.739.71 11 PBT2.812.16 30 10.309.30 11 NP2.111.59 33 7.726.80 14

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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