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Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales decline 21.51% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.51% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.55% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 21.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.945.02 -22 21.3622.03 -3 OPM %8.121.20 -6.094.81 - PBDT0.480.38 26 1.871.90 -2 PBT0.210.12 75 0.800.90 -11 NP0.16-0.05 LP 0.592.75 -79

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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