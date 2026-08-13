Ceeta Industries standalone net profit rises 48.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Ceeta Industries rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.725.87 -20 OPM %16.109.20 -PBDT0.880.68 29 PBT0.620.42 48 NP0.460.31 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content