In state of Punjab

Ceigall Infra projects (CIPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India (CIL) has received Letter of Award (LOA) dated 27 March 2026 from National Highways Authority of India for the Construction of 6-lane access-controlled Spur connectivity starting from Ch. 15+100 of Ambala - Chandigarh section of NH-205A and terminating at Ch. 2+500 of Zirakpur Bypass (Total length 10.300 Km) under NH(O) in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project bid cost is Rs 603 crore.

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