Ceigall India announced that its subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), has secured an order worth Rs 603 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled spur road in Punjab.

The project involves development of a 10.3-km stretch from a point on the AmbalaChandigarh section of NH-205A to the Zirakpur Bypass under NH(O) in Punjab. The contract will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the company said.

The project, with a bid value of Rs 603 crore, comprises an 18-month construction phase followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period.

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India, said in the statement, "Securing this project reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in India's highway development and reflects NHAI's continued trust in Ceigall's technical capabilities and execution strength. We remain focused on scaling our infrastructure portfolio while consistently delivering high-quality, time-bound projects that improve connectivity and contribute to the nations growth agenda."

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore, while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024. Shares of Ceigall India dropped 2.61% to close at Rs 268.35 on 27 March 2026.