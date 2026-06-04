Ceigall India arm inks pact to monetise highway asset for Rs 177-cr

Ceigall India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its stake in Ceigall Malout Abohar Sadhuwali Highways (CMASH) to Neo Infra Income Opportunity Fund.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ceigall India and Ceigall Infra Projects will transfer their shareholding in CMASH to the infrastructure-focused investment fund. The transaction, including cash surplus, is valued at approximately Rs 177 crore, subject to customary adjustments between the parties.

CMASH, a step-down subsidiary of Ceigall India, operates a highway asset in Punjab. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a turnover of Rs 82.69 crore, contributing around 2.1% of Ceigall India's consolidated turnover. The project company's net worth stood at Rs 136.11 crore, representing approximately 6.3% of the group's consolidated net worth.

The company said that the divestment aligns with its strategy of monetizing operational infrastructure assets and recycling capital to support future growth opportunities across its infrastructure development and construction businesses. Ramneek Sehgal, chairman & managing director, Ceigall India, said, This transaction reflects our disciplined approach towards capital allocation and portfolio optimization. As we continue to expand our presence in the infrastructure sector, the monetization of select assets enables us to unlock value and strengthen our financial flexibility for future growth opportunities. We remain focused on delivering high-quality infrastructure projects across the country while creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The Company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.