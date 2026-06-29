At meeting held on 29 June 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 29 June 2026 has approved the appointment of Ayyalusamy Saravanan (DIN: 02592825), currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as an Additional Director / Whole-Time Director who shall be designated as Whole-Time Director & CEO of the Company, with effect from 01 July 2026.

The board also appointed Dr. Pawan Kumar (DIN: 06863880) as an Additional Director / Whole-Time Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from 01 July 2026.

The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sudhir Rao Hoshing (DIN: 02460530) from the position of Whole-Time Director of the Company, effective from the closure of business hours on 15 July 2026.