Ceigall India commissions 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra

Ceigall India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Ceigall Green Energy MH2, has successfully commissioned another 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon Deshmukh, Taluka Kopargaon, District Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

With this commissioning, the WOS's operational solar capacity at the site now stands at 10 MW, following the earlier commissioning of the first 5 MW unit, which was completed well ahead of its scheduled timeline and made the project eligible for the early-commissioning incentive under MSKVY 2.0. The commissioned capacity is connected to the 33/11 kV Ranjangaon substation of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.(MSEDCL), with the power being sold to MSEDCL.