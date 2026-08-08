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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 969.64 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 15.27% to Rs 61.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 969.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 838.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales969.64838.18 16 OPM %14.7913.02 -PBDT110.8981.55 36 PBT97.8867.42 45 NP61.3053.18 15

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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