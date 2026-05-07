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Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 70.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 70.86% to Rs 126.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1011.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 311.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 4022.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3436.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1386.511011.61 37 4022.403436.73 17 OPM %16.1212.64 -14.5515.08 - PBDT192.24114.08 69 479.32440.25 9 PBT175.9397.93 80 417.63384.59 9 NP126.6174.10 71 311.89294.02 6

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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