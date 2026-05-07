Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 70.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 70.86% to Rs 126.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1011.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 311.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 4022.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3436.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.