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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India emerges L1 bidder for inter state transmission project

Ceigall India emerges L1 bidder for inter state transmission project

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Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Ceigall India has emerged as the L1 bidder for Common Transmission System for evacuation of power from Lakadia (Phase-II: 7.5GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5GW) and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1GW) - Part-B in Inter State Gujrat & Maharashtra under Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding through E-Reverse Auction from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL). The project size is Rs 608.67 crore annually for 35 years.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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