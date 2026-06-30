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Ceigall India executes power purchase agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

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Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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For a 220 MW solar and BESS project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall India has marked another significant milestone in its diversification into clean energy infrastructure with the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park, with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The tariff-based project, valued at approximately Rs 1,700 crore (including GST), combines solar power generation with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), reinforcing India's transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem. The project carries an 18-month construction timeline followed by a 25-year operational period, with a discovered tariff of ₹2.70 per kWh.

The project represents another strategic step in Ceigall India's expanding infrastructure portfolio, complementing its strong presence in transportation and civil infrastructure while strengthening its footprint in the country's rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

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Ceigall India's arm signs PPA for 220 MW solar-BESS project in Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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