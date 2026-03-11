Ceigall India gains as JV emerges L1 bidder for highway project in AP

Ceigall India rose 1.51% to Rs 282.35 after the firm said that its joint venture (JV) with Sushee Infra & Mining (SIML) has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) for a road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh (AP).

The project is awarded by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Under JV structure, Ceigall India holds 74% while SIML holds the remaining 20%.

The scope of contract includes construction of road from km 0.000 to km 78.38 of Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (frontier highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is valued at Rs 521 crore and is scheduled to be executed within a period of three years.