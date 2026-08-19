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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India rises after securing LoA for Rs 274 crore project from Ministry of Road Transport

Ceigall India rises after securing LoA for Rs 274 crore project from Ministry of Road Transport

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Ceigall India added 1.60% to Rs 313.60 after the company, jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure, announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for road construction project.

The contract involves construction of a 37.57-km road on the BileMigging section of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh, under the EPC mode.

The stretch has a construction period of 48 months and a post-construction maintenance period of five-years.

The projects has an aggregate bid cost of Rs 274.08 crore. With Ceigall having 70% stake in the joint venture with Rajinder Infrastructure, its effective share of the order value is around Rs 191.85 crore.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.27% to Rs 61.30 crore on a 15.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 969.64 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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