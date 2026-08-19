Ceigall India rises after securing LoA for Rs 274 crore project from Ministry of Road Transport

Ceigall India added 1.60% to Rs 313.60 after the company, jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure, announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for road construction project.

The contract involves construction of a 37.57-km road on the BileMigging section of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh, under the EPC mode.

The stretch has a construction period of 48 months and a post-construction maintenance period of five-years.

The projects has an aggregate bid cost of Rs 274.08 crore. With Ceigall having 70% stake in the joint venture with Rajinder Infrastructure, its effective share of the order value is around Rs 191.85 crore.