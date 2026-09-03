Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Rs 5,300-cr transmission project

Ceigall India rose 1.51% to Rs 345.70 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for a power transmission project with an estimated total project cost of around Rs 5,300 crore.

The project, awarded under a tariff-based contract, involves development of a common transmission system for evacuation of power from Lakadia Phase-II (7.5 GW), Jam Khambhaliya Phase-II (5.5 GW) and Jamnagar Phase-I (1 GW)Part B.

The project comprises a 765/400 kV AIS substation and a 300-km transmission line. It carries annual transmission charges of Rs 608.67 crore for 35 years. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 5,300 crore, including GST. The project is scheduled to be executed over 36 months, followed by an operational period of 35 years.