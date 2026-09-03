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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Rs 5,300-cr transmission project

Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Rs 5,300-cr transmission project

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Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Ceigall India rose 1.51% to Rs 345.70 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for a power transmission project with an estimated total project cost of around Rs 5,300 crore.

The project, awarded under a tariff-based contract, involves development of a common transmission system for evacuation of power from Lakadia Phase-II (7.5 GW), Jam Khambhaliya Phase-II (5.5 GW) and Jamnagar Phase-I (1 GW)Part B.

The project comprises a 765/400 kV AIS substation and a 300-km transmission line. It carries annual transmission charges of Rs 608.67 crore for 35 years. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 5,300 crore, including GST. The project is scheduled to be executed over 36 months, followed by an operational period of 35 years.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.27% to Rs 61.30 crore on a 15.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 969.64 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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