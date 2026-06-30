Ceigall India's arm signs PPA for 220 MW solar-BESS project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall India announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW solar-BESS project at Morena Solar Park in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

The project has an approximate value of Rs 1,700 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, the tariff-based project comprises solar power generation and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) components. The project has a construction period of 18 months and an operational period of 25 years.

The company said the PPA has been executed with a domestic entity at a tariff of Rs 2.70 per kWh. It added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the agreement is not a related-party transaction.