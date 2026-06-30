Ceigall India successfully bids for Rs 330 cr road project of PWD, Delhi

Ceigall India has emerged as L1 bidder for tender floated by Public Works Department, Delhi Government related to strengthening and other works of various roads under South Maintenance Zone, PWD during 2026-27.

The estimated tender cost was Rs. 256.46 crore, while the company's L1 bid was Rs. 330.84 crore (including GST), which is approx. 29% above the estimated tender cost.