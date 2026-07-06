Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech board approves JV with AI Fabrik Inc.

At board meeting held on 06 July 2026

The board of Ceinsys Tech at its meeting held on 06 July 2026 has approved the formation of a joint venture company with AI Fabrik, Inc, USA, for exploring business opportunities in relation to projects for creation of sovereign AI infrastructure and services platform in India to secure AI NEO cloud in India for Indian government, citizen services, companies, cybersecurity and defence use cases and all other activities that may be decided to be pursued.

The board also approved initial investment of Rs 25 crore by the company in the proposed JV company in a phased manner.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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