Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 2.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 157.79 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 2.18% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 157.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.79156.60 1 OPM %24.3919.32 -PBDT44.6636.57 22 PBT41.9033.86 24 NP30.9531.64 -2
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