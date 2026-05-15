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Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 69.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 170.71 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 69.96% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 170.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.97% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.04% to Rs 660.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.71142.39 20 660.70418.06 58 OPM %23.5718.80 -22.1018.66 - PBDT44.4231.05 43 168.6097.76 72 PBT41.7428.41 47 157.2289.54 76 NP37.1721.87 70 133.4263.24 111

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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