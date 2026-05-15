Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 69.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 170.71 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 69.96% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 170.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.97% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.04% to Rs 660.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.