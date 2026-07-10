Ceinsys Tech gains on bagging Rs 67-cr MP Government Contract for PMAY-U Project

Ceinsys Tech added 3.15% to Rs 934.10 after the company has has secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The order is for providing manpower services under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical in the state.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is for a period of three years and is valued at ₹67.04 crore.

Under the mandate, Ceinsys Tech will serve as the selected manpower agency for the implementation of the PMAY (Urban)BLC vertical across Madhya Pradesh.

The company said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also clarified that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction, and therefore the question of arm's-length pricing does not arise.