Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech receives electrical substation work order worth Rs 28 cr

Ceinsys Tech receives electrical substation work order worth Rs 28 cr

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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From Rite Water Solutions (India)

Ceinsys Tech has received a letter of award for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Station RTU, FRTU/ Remote IO module and other allied equipment's for the visibility of 132/110/100kV, 125 Nos. of Electrical Substations to SLDC & ALDC, along with 2 (two) years' warranty for a total value amounting to Rs.28.17 crore from Rite Water Solutions (India).

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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