Cella Space consolidated net profit rises 487.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4325.00% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Cella Space rose 487.27% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4325.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.17% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.25% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.