Cella Space standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 808.24% to Rs 16.53 croreNet profit of Cella Space rose 440.00% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 808.24% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.531.82 808 OPM %52.9937.91 -PBDT9.601.35 611 PBT9.601.35 611 NP7.291.35 440
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