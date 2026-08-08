Cello World consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 526.72 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 0.52% to Rs 73.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 526.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 529.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.526.72529.0118.8020.61116.54126.1894.69107.5573.4073.02

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