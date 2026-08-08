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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 526.72 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 0.52% to Rs 73.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 526.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 529.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales526.72529.01 0 OPM %18.8020.61 -PBDT116.54126.18 -8 PBT94.69107.55 -12 NP73.4073.02 1

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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