Cello World consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 526.72 croreNet profit of Cello World rose 0.52% to Rs 73.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 526.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 529.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales526.72529.01 0 OPM %18.8020.61 -PBDT116.54126.18 -8 PBT94.69107.55 -12 NP73.4073.02 1
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