Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 653.59 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 2.19% to Rs 90.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 653.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 588.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.16% to Rs 331.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 2323.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2136.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.