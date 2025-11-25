Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Cello World (CWL) said that it has entered into an agreement to assign the trademark for 'Cello Brand' for stationery and writing instruments from CPIW on a zero-royalty basis.
Earlier this month, the company had announced that Cello Plastic Industrial Works (CPIW), a member of the promoter group of CWL, the umbrella entity holding the Cello brand in other classes as well, will acquire the trademark for stationery and writing instruments i.e. Cello Brand from BIC Group.
Consequently, Cello World will operate the stationery and writing instruments portfolio under two brands, namely, Cello and Unomax.
The company will leverage its existing infrastructure to manufacture the writing instruments and stationery products under the Cello Brand.
Further, it will invest approximately Rs 50 crore over the period of one year to enhance its writing instruments and stationery manufacturing infrastructure.
The company anticipates generating revenues of Rs 200 crore from this brand in its first year of operations, beginning January 2026, i.e., calendar year 2026.
Cello World is a prominent player in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and molded furniture and allied products and consumer glassware categories. It operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations in India.
The company had reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 85.7 crore on a 20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 587.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip was up 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 589.05 on the BSE.
