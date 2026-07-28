Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 2.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 2720.92 crore

Net profit of Cemindia Projects rose 2.62% to Rs 140.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 2720.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2576.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2720.922576.4010.099.33235.11210.09192.37168.86140.83137.23

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