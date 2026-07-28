Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 2.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 2720.92 croreNet profit of Cemindia Projects rose 2.62% to Rs 140.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 2720.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2576.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2720.922576.40 6 OPM %10.099.33 -PBDT235.11210.09 12 PBT192.37168.86 14 NP140.83137.23 3
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