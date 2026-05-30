Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 23.09 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 27.65% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.30% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 74.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.