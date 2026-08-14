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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 17.09 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 9.87% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.0913.98 22 OPM %13.4012.37 -PBDT2.482.23 11 PBT2.232.03 10 NP1.671.52 10

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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