Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 12.58 crore

Net Loss of Centenial Surgical Suture reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 53.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.5813.31 -5 53.8453.52 1 OPM %7.4715.55 -9.4711.72 - PBDT-1.20-0.07 -1614 1.932.64 -27 PBT-2.22-1.33 -67 -2.07-1.61 -29 NP-2.31-1.18 -96 -2.20-1.46 -51

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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