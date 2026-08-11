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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Centerac Technologies reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %-340.00-57.14 -PBDT-0.17-0.04 -325 PBT-0.17-0.04 -325 NP-0.17-0.04 -325

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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