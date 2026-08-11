Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Centerac Technologies reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %-340.00-57.14 -PBDT-0.17-0.04 -325 PBT-0.17-0.04 -325 NP-0.17-0.04 -325
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