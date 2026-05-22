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Centerac Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 86.36% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Centerac Technologies reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.36% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.410.22 86 0.740.88 -16 OPM %51.22-86.36 -4.0510.23 - PBDT0.21-0.23 LP 0.030.04 -25 PBT0.21-0.23 LP 0.030.04 -25 NP0.21-0.23 LP 0.030.04 -25

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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