The Government of India launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest stake in the public sector lender.

The government had set a floor price of Rs 31 per share for the OFS. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 22 May 2026 and for retail investors on 25 May 2026.

The base offer comprised 36.20 crore equity shares, representing around 4% stake in the bank, with an oversubscription option of an additional 36.20 crore shares. The government exercised the greenshoe option, taking the total OFS size to 72.41 crore shares, or nearly 8% of the banks equity share capital.

Out of the total offer size, around 65.17 crore shares were reserved for non-retail investors, while 7.24 crore shares were earmarked for retail investors.

As of 3:30 PM on 25 May 2026, the OFS received bids for 9.24 crore shares in the retail category, translating into 127.73% subscription against the retail offer size of 7.24 crore shares. The non-retail portion was subscribed 113.63%. The clearing price for the OFS was fixed at Rs 31 per share for the non-retail portion. Additionally, the government may offer 75 lakh shares to eligible employees under a separate employee quota. As of March 2026, the Government of India held 89.27% stake in Central Bank of India. On a standalone basis, the PSU lender's net profit fell 29.91% to Rs 724.43 crore on 4.62% increase in total income to Rs 10,810.49 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2026.