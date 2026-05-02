Central Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.07% to Rs 9697.80 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India declined 32.49% to Rs 745.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1104.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.07% to Rs 9697.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8653.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.99% to Rs 4523.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3934.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.01% to Rs 36167.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33797.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.