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Central Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 12.07% to Rs 9697.80 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India declined 32.49% to Rs 745.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1104.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.07% to Rs 9697.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8653.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.99% to Rs 4523.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3934.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.01% to Rs 36167.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33797.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income9697.808653.26 12 36167.7033797.44 7 OPM %63.1554.14 -61.0256.66 - PBDT1609.421170.58 37 6473.844978.07 30 PBT1609.421170.58 37 6473.844978.07 30 NP745.721104.58 -32 4523.783934.21 15

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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