Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.79% to Rs 9725.90 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 3.21% to Rs 1323.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.79% to Rs 9725.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8623.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9725.908623.3867.8360.791791.221792.941791.221792.941323.131281.98

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