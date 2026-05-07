Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.25, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% jump in NIFTY and a 40.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.25, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. Central Bank of India has gained around 5.26% in last one month.