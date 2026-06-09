Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 31.06, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.79% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.06, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 12.85% in last one month.