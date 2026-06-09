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Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 31.06, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.64% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.79% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.06, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 12.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8199.55, up 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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