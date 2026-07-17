Central Bank of India posts PAT of Rs 1324 crore in Q1 FY27

Central Bank of India has reported 13.26% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,324 crore on a 3.08% rise in total income to Rs 10,678 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 15.70% on YoY basis to Rs 3,914 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 3,383 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.06% as on 30 June 2026.

Operating profit for Q1 FY27 declined by 5.12% to Rs 2,186 crore from Rs 2304 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 24.05% YoY to Rs 862 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision coverage ratio stood at 95.86 as on 30 June 2026.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,784.45 crore, up by 0.1% from Rs 1,783 crore in Q1 FY26. Total tax outgo the first quarter of FY27 was Rs 461 crore, down 25% YoY. Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 2.60% as against 3.13% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA remained unchanged at 0.49% as on 30 June 2026. Total global business of the bank grew by 18.29% to Rs 833,320 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 704,485 crore in Q1 FY26. Total deposits increased by 11.68% YoY to Rs 478,972 crore in June 2026 quarter. Gross global advances jumped by 28.58% to Rs 354,348 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 275,595 crore in Q1 FY26.