Central Bank of India rises after Q1 gross advances climb 29% YoY

Central Bank of India rose 1.66% to Rs 33.09 after the company reported a 28.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its global gross advances to Rs 3,54,895 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2,75,595 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The bank's total deposits rose 11.66% YoY to Rs 4,78,895 crore as of 30 June 2026, up from Rs 4,28,890 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, total deposits increased 2.34% from Rs 4,67,923 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Total global business stood at Rs 8,33,840 crore as of 30 June 2026, registering an 18.36% YoY and 2.63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth from Rs 7,04,485 crore and Rs 8,12,439 crore, respectively.

CASA deposits increased 11.14% YoY to Rs 2,22,865 crore, compared with Rs 2,00,522 crore a year ago, and rose 0.94% QoQ from Rs 2,20,781 crore. The bank's CASA ratio eased to 46.61% as of 30 June 2026, from 46.88% as of 30 June 2025 and 47.30% as of 31 March 2026, reflecting a decline of 27 basis points (bps) YoY and 69 bps QoQ. The bank also reported IBU (Overseas) advances of Rs 473 crore as of 30 June 2026. Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers. On a standalone basis, the PSU lender's net profit fell 29.91% to Rs 724.43 crore on a 4.62% increase in total income to Rs 10,810.49 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.