Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 30.98, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.87% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.98, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23909.75. The Sensex is at 76617.18, up 0.06%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 0.8% in last one month.